West Ham transfer: Striker has no interest in January move

Under David Moyes, something appears to be building at West Ham United.

While not always the most stable club in the world under the GSB ownership, the Scotsman's return to East London in December 2019 has largely proved to be a positive appointment.

Just three points off the top four as things stand and with key players such as Declan Rice and Tomáš Souček thought to be happy working under him, the Hammers look to be on an exciting upward trajectory.

Still, not everyone is convinced it seems.

According to The Athletic, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has little interest in the prospect of a move to the London Stadium.

The Frenchman has been touted as a replacement for the recently departed Sebastian Haller but no approach has yet been made and the player himself is reportedly focused on trying to win Ligue 1 with his current side.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to blame Dembele for having his eyes on the league title or even Champions League qualification.

Lifting a first Ligue 1 crown in over a decade ahead of the lavishly backed Paris Saint-Germain would be an outstanding achievement and one that could potentially lead to a money-spinning move to a major European club, much as it did for the bulk of the Monaco team back in 2017.

For West Ham, it's important they get players in who actually want to be part of their project.

That may sound like an obvious thing to say but their record when it comes to signing strikers has been patchy at best and, finally, there appears to be a degree of harmony in the squad.

While they are thought to be chasing a striker to both cover and compete with Michail Antonio, perhaps leaning on Moyes and his scouting team who've plucked out the likes of Souček and Jarrod Bowen would be a wiser way to go.

