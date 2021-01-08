When comparing David Moyes' West Ham team to how the Irons looked under his predecessor (and successor) Manuel Pellegrini, there are some obvious differences.

The Scot has made the Hammers a far less open and far more physical team, but perhaps the most notable variant is the level of aerial presence the east London side now enjoy.

During Pellegrini's only full season in charge, the 2018/19 campaign, the Irons scored ten headed goals and ranked 15th throughout the Premier League for aerials won per match, with an average of 16.9.

This term, West Ham have netted seven headers already, a feat only bested by Everton and Liverpool, while they rank fourth for aerials won per game with an average of 21.3.

It's a noticeable rise that highlights the changes Moyes has made to this West Ham team.

During an era in which the Premier League has become obsessed with highly-technical, overcomplicated attacking football, and during a season in which every team has struggled for consistency, the Irons boss has focused on the fundamentals that many divisional rivals have seemingly overlooked.

And no player epitomises that transition towards doing the basics well better than Tomas Soucek, who was fittingly enough the first outfield signing of Moyes' second spell in charge.

The Czech international's aerial prowess is no great secret such is the towering nature of his 6 foot 4 frame, but when we compare his efforts to the rest of Europe this season, we start to see how truly significant it actually is.

Before this weekend's action, Soucek - who Transfermarkt value at £27m - had won the most aerials this season of anyone throughout Europe's top five leagues from appearances in midfield positions.

While that feat in itself might not be particularly surprising to those who've watched him closely this season, the fact he's done it by a margin of 34 will likely astonish even the 25-year-old's biggest admirers.

According to recent reports, that includes Bayern Munich, who are said to be monitoring the former Slavia Prague man alongside some of Europe's other top sides.

And with 36 of those aerials won last month alone, he's also earned a nomination for the GMS Fans' Player of the Month award for December.

You can show your support for Soucek by following this link and voting for him.

