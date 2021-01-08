West Brom transfer news: Club lining up January window overhaul

Frankly, activity in the January transfer window looks like West Bromwich Albion's major hope of changing things.

Struggling to score goals as well as to keep them out, life under Sam Allardyce has yet to click into gear for the Baggies.

According to EuroSport, those behind the scenes at The Hawthorns are prepared to back the 66-year-old in the transfer market in an attempt to improve their fortunes.

They claim top brass at West Brom are to allow Allardyce to make four signings this month, focusing on either the loan market or players running out of contract.

Robert Snodgrass has joined their battle to beat the drop and the report says both Phil Jones and Hamza Choudhury have been earmarked as potential targets.

The Daily Mail recently reported the former England boss was also keen to land a striker this month in what would be a fairly substantial revamp of their side.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The most alarming thing about West Brom's season appears to be their complete change in approach.

During a summer in which former manager Slaven Bilic reportedly grew frustrated with the lack of funds, their financially prudent approach in a footballing landscape decimated by the coronavirus seemed sensible.

However, to turn to Allardyce and hand him a £2m bonus should he keep them up and then conduct a bigger recruitment drive half-way through a season is quite a radical shift in philosophy.

Given his record in staving off relegation, it only seems logical to back him but the complete contrast as to what we saw in the summer raises only one question - why wait until January to bring in Premier League quality?

News Now - Sport News