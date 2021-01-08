Wolves transfer news: Club tracking French striker in January window

With Diogo Jota sold, Raul Jimenez injured and Adama Traore linked away, Wolverhampton Wanderers could soon be without much of last season's firepower.

Indeed, the trio accounted for 54.9% (28 of 51) of Wolves' Premier League goals last time out, so links to the likes of Luka Jovic, Divock Origi and Josh King as they attempt to bolster their frontline make sense.

So, on the hunt for a striker, reports from EuroSport prove interesting.

They claim Wolves - along with West Ham United - are keen on a move for Gaetan Laborde of Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

According to the report, no concrete offer has been submitted but the player would not rule out a move away from the banks of the Mediterranean Sea.

There's also thought to be interest from within France but the recent collapse of their broadcasting deal could make an internal transfer difficult.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

One of the most effective forwards in the French top-flight this season, Laborde has scored six times and registered five assists.

Crucially, the 26-year-old has averaged 3.9 successful aerial duels per game this season (via WhoScored) potentially giving him an advantage over any of the other names linked.

Jimenez's ability as a target man and someone capable of bringing others into play is an equally important facet of his game than his goals and, with Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence proving threats from the wings, signing another player capable of performing that job seems a good idea.

Ligue 1 analysis noted how Laborde's teammate - Andy Delort - was finding success in running off the central striker into the space created by his hold-up play. In theory, Neto and Podence could perform similar duties from out-wide, with Laborde acting as a relatively like-for-like replacement for Jimenez.

Given his exploits this season, he would appear to be a natural fit for Nuno Espirito Santo.

