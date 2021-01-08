Louie Barry will never forget the night he scored against Liverpool.

Aston Villa's FA Cup third-round tie against the Premier League champions was like no other with an outbreak of COVID-19 forcing the hosts to deploy a team entirely comprised of youth players.

With seven U23 and four U18 starlets taking to the pitch, Villa's line-up was so youthful that five of the starters weren't even born when James Milner made his debut in professional football.

Aston Villa do themselves proud

In the end, there was to be no fairytale victory for the Midlands club as they slumped to a 4-1 defeat with Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum scoring, while Sadio Mane bagged himself a brace.

But to say the Villa players did themselves proud would be the mother of all understatements and that couldn't have been clearer than through their dramatic equalising goal in the first half.

For almost 20 minutes, not including half-time, the Villa side with an average age comfortably short of 19 years old were taming the Premier League holders and 2019 Champions League winners.

Barry's moment of history

And their equalising goal came courtesy of a fantastic solo effort from Barry, who made international headlines in 2019 when he swapped West Bromwich Albion's academy for Barcelona.

And it's easy to see why the Blaugrana chased his signature because Barry showed glorious composure when he raced through on goal and finished delightfully past Caoimhin Kelleher.

As far as senior debuts go, scoring against one of the best teams in the world isn't half bad and a memory that Barry will cherish regardless of how his professional career pans out.

Barry gets his shirt back

However, he was nearly robbed of an irreplaceable piece of memorabilia from the night when BT Sport footage showed the 17-year-old swapping shirts with Fabinho after the final whistle.

You can't fault the youngster for wanting to get his hands on one of the Liverpool jerseys, but it took a member of the Villa staff to remind him that he'd just given away his debut shirt.

We could tell you what happened next but frankly, the footage does a better job than we ever could, so check out Barry getting his jersey back in the tunnel down below:

Magic of the FA Cup

Right, anybody who says the 'Magic of the Cup' doesn't exist can jog on.

If anything, it's fantastic that a match billed as undercutting the prestige of the FA Cup ended as one that underlined its magic by showing an underdog taking on one of the best teams in the land.

On paper, Villa vs Liverpool was actually one of the strongest third-round ties on the table, but due to a twist of fate, albeit such a sad one, it became a truly memorable David vs Goliath tale.

And if anybody deserves the lead role as David, then it's most certainly Barry and we're glad that he recouped a jersey that will take pride of place on his mantelpiece for the rest of his life.

