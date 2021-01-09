Mesut Ozil is on the verge of leaving Arsenal.

First, football.london reported that the World Cup winner was in 'advanced negotiations' with DC United in a move that would see his M10 brand spread across the United States of America.

Then, everything pointed towards Turkey with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Ozil is in talks with Fenerbache over a potential loan move, though wage complications are yet to be ironed out.

Ozil set to leave Arsenal

But regardless of whether Ozil hops on a plane to America or Turkey, on a permanent basis or loan, it's clear that the former Germany international is close to ending his exile in north London.

Mikel Arteta caused a stir this season by opting against including Ozil in his 25-man squad for the Premier League, essentially ending his spell 12 months before the expiration of his contract.

Though, truth be told, we arguably haven't seen the best of Ozil at all since he renewed his deal under Arsene Wenger with eye-watering wages believed to exceed £300,000-a-week.

Ozil's magic in England

It's been a sorry end to an eight-year spell that brought so many happy memories to Gooners around the world, arguably establishing himself as the club's best player of the Emirates era.

However, Ozil's impending exit has provided an opportunity for Arsenal fans to put the recent woes aside and remember the happier times that made him such a hero in the Premier League.

You only have to key 'Ozil' into Twitter to see swathes of videos showing off the 32-year-old's impeccable raw ability, passing, dribbling, vision and uncanny eye for an assist.

But of all the Ozil clips to re-emerge on social media in recent days, few of them are more eye-catching than the moment the Arsenal hero silenced Anfield with his stunning first-touch alone.

Ozil's iconic Anfield touch

During the blockbuster 3-3 draw from the 2016/17 campaign, Liverpool's iconic ground, packed with more than 50,000 Kopites, could be heard firing up the sort of atmosphere for which it's so revered.

However, such was the brilliance of Ozil's touch in the midst of their partisan cheer, that even the most carried-away of Liverpool fan couldn't help pausing their chants and cheers in appreciation.

You know it's a pretty special moment of skill when that's the case, so do yourself a favour and check out prime Ozil doing what he did best down below:

You know the Dennis Bergkamp statue outside Emirates Stadium? Uh huh, yeh... that.

Just... how???

It's astonishing to watch as Ozil incorporates controlling the ball like a scene from the Matrix with essentially turning 360 degrees on the left-wing, making everything look beautifully seamless.

It's no wonder that the Liverpool fans who were cheering through Arsenal's passage of play in midfield paused for breath as, yes, Ozil really did manage to kill the ball dead with such deftness.

And what makes it all the more incredible is that the Arsenal wizard then proceeded to fire a cross of laser-like accuracy into the box that required a desperate punched clearance by Simon Mignolet.

So, yes, everything points towards Arsenal flogging Ozil being the correct decision, but for all of the recent woes, you can't deny that he's delivered so many astonishing moments along the way.

News Now - Sport News