Leicester City lost Ricardo Pereira at the worst possible time last season.

When he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in March, Leicester were third in the table and only four points away from being level on points with second-place Manchester City.

Come the end of the campaign, though, Brendan Rodgers' side had slumped all the way down to fifth, surrendering the Champions League spot they'd worked so hard to take in the first place.

Of course, there were countless other factors and influences within that, and ultimately Leicester's season began to wobble when they lost to City and Liverpool in consecutive games in December - a morale-sapping pair of heavy defeats that illustrated the gap between the Foxes and England's top two sides.

Nonetheless, the correlation is difficult to overlook. Leicester's Premier League win rate with Pereira in the side last season was 54%. Without him, it was just 30%.

After a Europa League outing in December that ended with a groin strain and another disappointing stint on the sidelines, Pereira - who Transfermarkt value at £28.8m - should be back in contention very soon according to the Leicester gaffer.

The only problem, however, is where exactly he now fits in the team - the emergence of other personnel in Pereira's absence has left Rodgers with a significant selection headache for the second half of the campaign.

That other personnel includes summer signing Timothy Castagne, who has registered three goal involvements while playing on both sides of the defence this season, but to a far greater extent James Justin, who is starting to deliver on his potential.

Tellingly of how important he's become for Leicester, he's started all of their Premier League games this season and all but one of their Europa League encounters.

While the 22-year-old has featured all across the backline during that time, the right side of defence appears to be his most natural position.

That's where he provided a match-winning performance from against Brighton after switching sides with Marc Albrighton, using his pace to quite frankly humiliate Dan Burn, cause the Seagulls all kinds of problems and grab his first assist of the campaign.

Likewise, Justin and Albrighton's partnership down the right flank was hailed as the defining factor in Leicester's 2-0 win over title hopefuls Spurs, with Micah Richards further adding that he "couldn't speak highly enough" of the former.

And thus, Rodgers is left with a tough decision to make.

Does he stick with a young player whose importance appears to be growing by the game, to the extent that he's earned a nomination for the GMS Fans' Player of the Month award for December?

Or, does he revert back to a proven, more experienced alternative who was widely revered as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League before spending the vast majority of 2020 on the sidelines?

Of course, with Premier League and Europa League obligations to balance out, having both at his disposal is a good kind of problem for Rodgers to have. But deciding who suits which games best remains a very difficult challenge, and one that could prove costly if not done effectively.

As Leicester poignantly find themselves in third place and once again having big calls to make at right-back, only Rodgers can answer this conundrum.

But in the meantime, if you want to show your support for Justin in this month's GMS Fans' Premier League award, you can do so by following this link and casting your vote.

