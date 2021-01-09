Wolves transfer news: Club not keen on big name despite January offer

As impressive as Wolves' recent journey to the upper echelons of the Premier League has been on the pitch, few would doubt the impact of the club's relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

One of the most well-connected people in the game, the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Nuno Espirito Santo himself have all moved to Molineux as part of the project involving their compatriot.

So, given Wolves' relatively new-found exalted standing in the game, perhaps recent reports from The Athletic will come as no surprise.

According to them, Christian Eriksen was offered to Wolves as his nightmare with Inter Milan continues though there is little interest from the Midlands outfit.

Indeed, their plans this month appear to be focused on finding a replacement for the injured Raul Jimenez, whether that comes in the shape of a new signing or the successful integration of Patrick Cutrone back into the squad.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given how much Wolves have lost in Jimenez in terms of goals, assists and aerial presence (he won the most aerial duels per game of any attacker in the squad last season) it only makes sense in trying to find a solution to his absence right away.

Eriksen - while a big name - obviously doesn't answer any of those problems, nor does he have a natural role in their midfield.

Daniel Podence has operated as the No.10 on the four occasions Nuno has deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation, and the Portuguese has looked impressive.

As per Transfermarkt, three of his five goal contributions have come from that berth, so there doesn't appear to be much of a need to bring in another option.

Creatively, Pedro Neto and Adama Traore rank amongst the highest in the squad for key passes per game, so much of the impetus in terms of supplying service appears to come from out wide, a position in which Eriksen's lack of genuine pace may make difficult for him to play.

News Now - Sport News