Conor McGregor is in the 'best shape' of his career as he prepares for his rematch with Dustin Poirier, according to his nutritionist Tristin Kennedy.

The nutritional specialist is working with McGregor for the second straight training camp, having helped the Irishman in the build-up to his first-round knockout of Donald Cerrone last year.

Kennedy has been impressed with the commitment that McGregor has shown this time around. He believes the Irishman's meticulous preparation will give him the edge in his upcoming bout.

Speaking to ESPN, via LowKickMMA, Kennedy said: “He’s in great shape. Consistency breeds success in nutrition. When he focuses on something and gets down to it, he’s the most consistent man there is.”

McGregor's training camps have not always gone smoothly. The former two-weight UFC champion admitted himself that his preparation was far from ideal for his 2018 grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Kennedy claims that McGregor has been focused from the outset ahead of his return to the Octagon.

Whilst admitting that the whole team deserves credit for getting McGregor into his current condition, Kennedy feels it is the 32-year-old himself who warrants special praise for his discipline.

“I can guide the man, but I can’t eat the food for him.

"Like on social media, the kind of condition he’s in. You can see with your eye. But a lot of athletes, they look well, but it’s the performance that really matters. That’s where I take great pride when I see all these fantastic results we’re seeing in how he’s performing.

Several people have commented already that this is the best shape he’s ever been in. They’re the people that are closest to him throughout all the camps.

"I would absolutely agree. I guess going from what I’ve seen and what I know, the man is phenomenal and ready to take on this fight and do well.”

McGregor makes his first UFC appearance for a year when he fights Poirier on January 23. The Irish southpaw won their first meeting inside the opening round back in 2014. It will also be McGregor's first contest at 155lbs in over two years.

Having previously competed at the featherweight limit of 145lbs, fans have wondered whether McGregor could return to this weight in the future given his supreme condition nowadays.

Yet, Kennedy has admitted that he would not be keen on seeing that happen.

“He’s a big guy these days. I wouldn’t like to see it from a personal point of view," he said.

