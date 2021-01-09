Bayern Munich suffered a rare defeat on Friday evening as they were beaten 3-2 by Gladbach.

Hansi Flick's side looked like they were going to race away with the points after going two goals up early on.

Robert Lewandowski netted from the penalty spot in the 20th minute, before Leon Goretzka doubled the Bavarian giants' lead six minutes later.

But Gladbach came roaring back and produced a brilliant comeback.

Two goals within 10 minutes from Jonas Hofmann meant the two sides went into the break level.

And Florian Neuhaus scored what turned out to be the winner just after half-time.

It was a spirited performance by the home side and their grit was summed up by Matthias Ginter.

The German centre-back put his body on the line as he blocked Leroy Sane's powerful shot in the 67th minute.

Ginter was sent flying and appeared to be momentarily knocked out as he laid on the floor.

You can watch the moment below:

Ouch. That was some hit by Sane.

Fair play to Ginter for getting in the way of that and preserving his side's lead.

Ginter had to be put in the recovery position and some fans believed he had indeed been knocked out.

Fortunately, Ginter recovered and he was able to see out the full 90 minutes, despite some claiming he should have been taken off.

But Gladbach will be glad that he was able to stay on the pitch, though.

That's because the 26-year-old produced a heroic goal-line clearance in the 91st minute to ensure his side got all three points.

It really was an action-packed night for the German defender.

That result leaves Gladbach 7th in the Bundesliga, having picked up 24 points from their opening 15 games.

Bayern remain in 1st, but they could be overtaken by RB Leipzig if they win their game in hand.

