It has been over three years since one of the biggest events in combat sports took place.

In August 2017, UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather faced off inside the squared circle.

It is a contest that will live long in the memory, although perhaps not for all the right reasons.

After a slow start, Mayweather took complete control in the middle rounds before forcing a stoppage in the 10th.

Despite landing a well-timed uppercut in the opening round, McGregor's overall boxing skills were made to look limited. His punches had very little effect on Mayweather, who walked his opponent down with ease.

Still, fans have taken to social media to joke that McGregor's performance would have impressed some people, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Over the years, it is clear that Rogan has divided opinion. Some appreciate the enthusiasm he brings to the UFC, whilst others believe that Rogan has a tendency to over-exaggerate during his assessment of fights.

Those that fall into the second category have decided to have some fun on Twitter by guessing what Rogan's commentary would have been like during the Mayweather vs McGregor showdown.

In particular, the moment where a really poor and laughable McGregor jab gently tapped 'Money' on the nose.

Take a look at the clip below to see what they came up with...

McGregor has insisted in the past that he will make a return to the boxing ring at some point. Manny Pacquiao appears his most likely opponent if he does lace up the gloves again.

Yet, based on his display against Mayweather, it may be best for the popular Irishman to stick to MMA moving forwards.

Indeed, that is what he is doing for now. McGregor makes his UFC return on January 23 when he takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their first contest in 2014.

McGregor won that fight inside two minutes, and will be hoping for a similar statement victory to try and tempt long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement for a much-anticipated rematch.

