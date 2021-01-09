In boxing, you have fighters who peak early in their careers, and you have 'late bloomers' who make their mark in their twilight years. Then you have Mike Tyson.

The man known simply as 'Iron Mike' famously became the youngest world heavyweight champion ever in 1986 when he demolished Trevor Berbick inside two rounds.

With that victory he became the WBC champion at the age of just 20. Yet, it turns out he was just as dominant at a far younger age.

Footage has emerged of a 15-year-old Tyson competing in the amateurs delivering a highlight-reel knockout.

In the brief clip, Tyson's full repertoire is on display. A right hook followed by a chopping left hand drops his motionless opponent to the canvas.

This would become a familiar sight for boxing fans over the coming years.

Take a look for yourself at a young Tyson in action...

It is clear that Tyson was something special. That's not your ordinary 15-year-old right there.

Under the tutelage of Cus D'Amato, Tyson would swiftly rise through the rankings and it was no surprise when he fulfilled his potential and became champion years later.

D'Amato passed away shortly before Tyson's title win, but the Brooklyn-born brawler would go on to beat all before him in the late 1980s before suffering a shock defeat to James 'Buster' Douglas in January 1990.

Tyson reclaimed championship gold in 1996, although many feel that he was never the same after his first professional loss.

A pair of defeats to Evander Holyfield followed, and the ferocious puncher ended his career by losing three of his final four bouts, including against Britain's Lennox Lewis.

He retired with a record of 50 wins and six defeats, before returning for an exhibition contest against Roy Jones Jr. last November, which ended in a controversial draw.

There can be no doubt that a teenage Tyson was truly remarkable. We had never seen anyone like him before. We may never see anyone like him again.

News Now - Sport News