Louie Barry announced himself to the world yesterday as he scored for Aston Villa against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Aston Villa's first-team squad, the club had to field a side comprising of their youth team against the reigning Premier League champions.

And the youngsters did themselves proud.

Liverpool, fielding a near full-strength team featuring Sadio Mane, Thiago and Mohamed Salah, took the lead after just three minutes.

But Villa's youngsters dug deep and, remarkably, they went into the break level after Barry's strike.

The 17-year-old ran onto a through ball, beating Rhys Williams for pace in the process, and then coolly finished past the onrushing Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was an incredible moment.

Unfortunately, Villa were unable to hold on and three quick-fire goal meant Liverpool ran away with a 4-1 victory.

But it was a night that every Aston Villa player who featured will never forget.

Barry was the hero on the night and, after his goal, his Twitter account that he ran in 2013 was quickly discovered.

Barry was just 9 years old at the time it was set up and some of his tweets are gold.

With the username @louiebarry1, his bio reads: "plays for west brom academy and i love football i am a striker."

The Englishman watched a lot of TV in his youth, including Made In Chelsea and Britain's Got Talent.

Barry wished a happy fathers day to his dad, who would undoubtedly be very proud of him after his goal.

He also shared his gratitude to all his family on his 10th birthday.

In arguably his best tweet, Barry introduced himself to Justin Bieber and said he was 'sick'.

On June 27, 2013, Barry tweeted: "OMG best game of football ever!"

The only game we can find that occurred on this day was Spain vs Italy in the 2013 Confederations Cup semi-final.

The game finished 0-0, with Spain winning 7-6 on penalties. Surely he wasn't referring to this particular game but it's our best guess.

And he also posted an image of himself along with the caption: "Just got back from boring school again with boring classes."

Barry has a very big future ahead of him.

