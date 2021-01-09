Remember when one goal in every two matches was considered a good goalscoring rate?

That was the case before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo arrived on the scene.

The two superstars are arguably the two greatest players to have ever played the game and their goalscoring ratio throughout their career is just ridiculous.

At the time of writing, Messi has scored 711 goals in 884 matches during his career and Ronaldo has 748 goals in 1026 games. We say ‘at the time of writing’ because they’ve probably scored another while we write this sentence.

In their prime, a goal a game was the standard.

During the 2011/12 season, Messi scored 73 goals in just 60 matches for Barcelona. Meanwhile, Ronaldo bagged 61 in 54 for Real Madrid back in 2014/15.

But who has scored the most in the last 10 years (2011-2020)?

Well, someone has done the research and a post on Reddit has revealed the top 20 goalscorers in the last 10 years.

Incredibly, Ronaldo and Messi are separated by just ONE goal.

Check out the top 20 below:

20. Harry Kane - 236 goals

19. Abderrazak Hamdallah - 237 goals

18. Nemanja Nikolic - 242 goals

17. Ali Ashfaq - 242 goals

16. Gonzalo Higuain - 242 goals

15. Ali Mabkhout - 250 goals

14. Omar Al Somah - 255 goals

13. Romelu Lukaku - 258 goals

12. Karim Benzema - 259 goals

11. Eran Zahavi - 264 goals

10. Sebastian Tagliabue - 265 goals

9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 278 goals

8. Sergio Aguero - 302 goals

7. Neymar - 327 goals

6. Edinson Cavani - 334 goals

5. Luis Suarez - 335 goals

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 340 goals

3. Robert Lewandowski - 417 goals

2. Lionel Messi - 549 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 550 goals

So, Ronaldo edges out Messi by a single strike from 2011-2020.

CR7 scored 332 goals for Real Madrid and Juventus in the league, 25 goals in cup competitions and 116 in international cup conceptions - most notably the Champions League. He also managed a ridiculous 77 for Portugal.

Messi may have scored more in the league and cup for Barcelona, but ‘only’ managed 93 in international cup competitions and 56 for Argentina.

It’s hardly surprising to see the likes of Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic, Suarez, Cavani, Neymar, Aguero and Aubameyang in the top 10.

However, there are a few surprise names in the list.

Tagliabue takes 10th with his goals in the Middle East for Ettifaq, Al-Shabab, Al-Wahda, Al-Nasr as well as a solitary strike for his nation, UAE.

Benzema, Lukaku and Higuain find themselves amongst some lesser-known names with Israeli Zahavi, Syria’s Al Somah, Mabkhout from UAW, Ashfaq from the Maldives, Hungarian Nikolic and Morocco’s Hamdallah.

Kane rounds off the top 20 with 236 strikes.

