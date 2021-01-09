Manchester United suffered disappointment in midweek as they were defeated by Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

United went into the game on good form.

They had not tasted defeat in their seven games prior to the meeting with their rivals at Old Trafford.

But their unbeaten streak was ended as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

United fell behind shortly after the half-time break when John Stones bundled home from close range.

And their defeat was confirmed when Fernandinho volleyed home with seven minutes remaining.

It was a disappointing day for United, who were outclassed by their opponents.

Dimitar Berbatov, who is an icon at the club having spent four successful seasons there from 2008-2012, has criticised United following the defeat.

He thinks that United's players are 'too nice' and that is holding them back in big games.

"Sometimes when you have these derbies in important matches, it's not about momentum or form," Berbatov told Betfair.

"It's about how much you want it, how smart and cunning the players are, if necessary use some dirty tricks, do whatever it takes to win.

"Sometimes you need to be like this and, like Jose Mourinho said, you need to be b******* to win trophies. I don't see enough of that from United in these big matches.

"They're missing someone who is dirty in the team, someone who can show the aggression that would give them an edge. United are too nice at times."

It is the second time the two clubs have faced off in the last month. They played each other in the league at Old Trafford last month, in a game that ended 0-0.

Following the game, Roy Keane raged when he saw players from both sides hugging each other.

And Berbatov has agreed with the Irishman, saying that should not be happening.

"Roy Keane spoke about how shocked he was too see players hugging each other after the last Manchester derby. I agree with him. What the f***, this is a derby go out there and win."

It's something that United will have to resolve if they are to emerge with silverware this season.

They have a very good chance to win their first Premier League title since 2013. They are currently level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table but have a game in hand over their fierce rivals.

