Ravel Morrison was an extraordinary young talent.

The Englishman turned heads while he was progressing through Man United's youth system.

Alex Ferguson called him 'the best kid you will ever see' after watching him play as a 14-year-old.

Rio Ferdinand told the story, saying, per talkSPORT: "Sir Alex Ferguson, I remember, he called me and Wazza [Wayne Rooney] over one day and said: “look at this kid, he’s better than you, Rooney when you were a kid, he’s better than you, Rio, better than Ryan Giggs when you were kids. This is the best kid you will ever see."

Gary Neville had similar praise, saying his 'ability was a scandal' and calling him an 'unbelievable talent.'

But Morrison was unable to fulfill his potential.

He made just three first-team appearances for United before leaving for West Ham in 2012.

After failed spells at numerous clubs, including in Italy with Lazio and Sweden with Östersund, Morrison signed for Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag last year.

However, after four months with the Dutch side, he is no longer without a club.

ADO Den Haag announced on Saturday morning that Morrison's contract had been cancelled by mutual consent.

A statement on their website read, per the Daily Mail: "The roads of ADO Den Haag and Ravel Morrison will separate immediately.

"ADO Den Haag and Morrison have decided to terminate the 27-year-old midfielder's contract by mutual agreement.

"Morrison signed for one season at the Cars Jeans Stadium last summer. The Jamaica international has a history with Manchester United, West Ham United and Lazio Roma, among others.

"ADO Den Haag thanks Morrison for his efforts and wishes him the best of luck in his further career."

It is unknown why Morrison wanted to leave the club, but he wasn't exactly thriving during his spell.

In four months, he appeared in just four games and was on the pitch for 134 minutes. He failed to score a goal during his time on the pitch.

Morrison, now 27, is on the lookout for his 13th club. It is a shame that he has been unable to fulfill his potential but it's not too late for him just yet.

