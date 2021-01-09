Kubrat Pulev told Britain’s Anthony Joshua to ‘Remember who I am’ immediately following last month’s fierce encounter between the two heavyweights at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

This, according to Pulev’s co-promoter Ivaylo Gotzev, epitomised his boxer’s character, as when asked what he believed Pulev was referring to, he said, as per Sky Sports: “I think what he said was, 'Remember me, remember me'.

"In other words what he was leading to was, I’ll come back, I’ll come back and we’ll meet again.”

Joshua certainly impressed in completing a ninth-round stoppage over his heavyweight opponent to move closer to a potential unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The IBF, WBA and WBO Champion was made to work hard and would have to knock down his 39-year-old rival three times before ultimately emerging victorious.

Indeed, Gotzev has also later revealed how the Bulgarian had suffered from a ‘pneumonia stage’ of COVID-19 just weeks before he was due to face AJ for the belts.

This forced Pulev to alter his training and was at one point close to going home. A serious shoulder injury had forced him to pull out of a previous world title fight with AJ in October 2017 and the 39-year-old was determined not to pull out again.

Gotzev said: “It was too much for him to lose, not fighting for those belts again. He really believed in himself.”

When asked how the pneumonia stage of COVID affected his boxer, Gotzev added: “It does take your strength, Kubrat had X-rays showed he went through a pneumonia stage, but he fought it off and he was there for the fight.”

With the recent interview, we went back to look at what Pulev did say to AJ after the fight, and as you can see in the clip below, it appears that he says 'remember who I am' over and over again.

Scroll to 53:40 in the below video.

It is believed that Pulev is intending to continue his boxing career, with another British heavyweight Dillian Whyte being mentioned as a possible opponent later this year.

Gotzev was also keen to stress that his boxer would want to improve his positive record against British fighters: “Let’s not forget that we now stand in the winning column with Kubrat at 2-1 against top British heavyweights.”

This is in reference to Pulev’s points victory over Dereck Chisora in Hamburg back in 2016, while the Bulgarian also defeated Hughie Fury on points in 2018.

Gotzev concluded: “Dillian Whyte has been very loud in the past talking about Kubrat and Kubrat feels like he is the perfect mouth he wants to shut.”

