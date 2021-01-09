We all know that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest goalscorers in football history.

He’s scored 711 times for club and country and by the time he ends his career, could score more official goals than any other player.

He’s given plenty of goalkeepers nightmares down the years with his ridiculous finishing. In truth, there’s not too much a keeper can do when Messi bends it perfectly into the corner.

Recently, Messi broke Pele’s record of the most goals scored for a single club after notching his 644th goal for Barcelona.

In tribute, Budweiser sent 644 bottles of beer to represent the 644 goals to the goalkeepers in which Messi has scored against. One poor shot-stopper - Diego Alves - received 21 bottles.

Messi finds it pretty easy to find his way past anyone standing in between the sticks but, a few years ago, he came up against the toughest challenge of his career.

On Japanese TV, Messi was tasked with beating a giant inflatable goalkeeper with moving hands.

The Argentine had to stick it either side of the humongous goalkeeper, before putting it through the small hole in between his legs.

He had to do this from 25 metres and had to hit the three targets.

Surely not…

Of course, he managed it - in just four attempts.

Take a look:

Messi really is something else.

After watching that, you’re probably wondering why Messi hasn’t scored more free-kicks during his career.

Messi has managed to score 53 times directly from set-pieces - but hasn’t bagged one since July.

However it seems that’s more to do with how the opposition are defending them, rather than his ability.

News Now - Sport News