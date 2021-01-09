Jose Mourinho has been backed in the transfer market during his time at Tottenham.

The Portuguese manager has spent big on the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Sergio Reguilón since joining the club.

Since joining in November 2019, Mourinho has spent over £125m, per Transfermarkt.

And splashing the cash has paid off for Spurs.

They have the chance to end their trophy drought why they plan Man City in the Carabao Cup final in April.

They are in the knockout rounds of the Europa League and are just four points off the top in the Premier League.

One of the reasons for their success has been their solidity in defence.

They have the second best defence in the Premier League having conceded 15 goals in 16 games.

However, if reports are to be believed, Mourinho is looking to strengthen his back-line.

According to AS, an injury sustained to Toby Alderweireld in November has left him concerned about his defensive options.

Mourinho has Davinson Sanchez as cover but, the Spanish paper report that he 'does not inspire the greatest of confidence' in Mourinho.

Thus, the Portuguese is reportedly interested in a move for Real Madrid's Eder Militao.

The Brazilian, rated at £27m by Transfermarkt, signed for Real Madrid in 2019 for €50 million but has not played for the club since October.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Eder Militao's situation at Real Madrid is interesting.

He's just 22 years old and was signed for massive money just a few years ago.

However, despite his promise, he hasn't been impressing Zinedine Zidane much in recent times. He's been an unused substitute in each of their last 10 games.

It would be a risk for Spurs to sign him given how little football he has played in the last few months.

But he clearly has the ability and, at 22 years old, he has his best years ahead of him.

If possible, the best option would perhaps be bringing him on loan with an option to buy.

