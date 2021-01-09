Mousa Dembele was a superb player.

The Belgian joined the Premier League in 2010, signing for Fulham for £5 million.

After two successful seasons, Dembele moved across London to Tottenham, where he would establish himself as a fan favourite.

Dembele would go on to become a regular in his seven seasons at the north London club.

He featured 250 times, scoring 10 goals.

While the numbers aren't impressive, those that played with and against him couldn't speak highly enough of him.

Per talkSPORT, Kevin De Bruyne said: "For me, in a 5-a-side, he’s the best player in the world."

Granit Xhaka, who played against him for Arsenal, said: "In the middle of a match, I told him what I thought. ‘How do you do what you do? You front me up, I think I am going to tackle you and you manipulate the ball and move it so quickly.’ He was laughing.”

Both Scott Parker and Ross Barkley named him as one of the toughest players they had ever played against.

While former boss Martin Jol said: “Dembele is probably one of the most gifted players I’ve ever had. He could play for any top team in the world."

So what made him so good?

He was a strong, elegant midfielder whose technical ability was out of this world.

His feet were so quick and opponents found it so hard to get the ball off him.

A video has emerged on Twitter which has gone viral showing just how good the Belgian was during his stint at Spurs.

It's a fantastic watch and you can view it below:

As the caption says: he really was unstoppable at times.

The video has attracted over 3k retweets and 18k 'likes'. You can view some of the reaction below, with even some non-Spurs fans singing his praises.

He must have been so frustrating to play against given how hard he was to tackle.

It's just a shame he didn't chip in more in terms of goals and assists. That, I think, is the main reason why he isn't considered one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

Now 33, Dembele is still playing in China for Guangzhou R&F.

If it weren't for injuries, he may well still be bossing England's top tier today.

