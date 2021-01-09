Borussia Dortmund had the chance to make a huge statement away to RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich's surprise defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday opened up an opportunity for one of their title rivals to gain ground.

Jadon Sancho ensured it was BVB who took the advantage, scoring his second goal in two games to put Edin Terzić's side ahead.

It was the England international's 32nd goal in the Bundesliga, becoming the youngest ever player to reach that milestone.

Yet such is Dortmund's fill of world-class young talent that Sancho was eventually upstaged by none other than Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian scored a brace within 13 second-half minutes, but it was his opener that was a particular delight.

Haaland's finishing is often raved about but his vision also deserves a huge amount of credit.

No fewer than three Leipzig players were evaded by his footwork and that was just the start of a sublime team goal.

Sancho put the cross in after an exquisite backheel - and excuse the hyperbole, but you'll see what we mean in a moment - from Raphaël Guerreiro.

Is that not just one of the sauciest goals of the season?

Julian Nagelsmann continues to be thwarted by Dortmund, who have now won their last three games in all competitions.

The Black and Yellow continually peppered the goal, with Sancho and Guerreiro both missing chances.

There was no such profligacy from Haaland though, who now has 25 goals in his first 25 Bundesliga games - a new record.

News Now - Sport News