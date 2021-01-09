Mesut Ozil has one foot out the door at Emirates Stadium.

Since the January transfer window opened, the playmaker has been linked with a number of moves, including a lucrative switch to DC United.

However, the transfer which seems to be gathering pace is a loan to Fenerbahce.

According to The Guardian, the former Germany international is still in talks with the Turkish outfit, though a move is being stalled because Arsenal do not want to pay any share of his wages.

While footing some of the bill would help to get Ozil off the books, it's little surprise the Gunners want no part of funding a player who hasn't played for the first team since March.

Indeed, he leaves behind a mangled legacy with the final years of his career in north London overshadowing his earlier achievements under Arsene Wenger.

Some might still regard the 32-year-old as a legend, but others - including former Arsenal defender Martin Keown - will be glad to see the back of him. Keown has reiterated his anger at Ozil and accused him of deliberately undermining the club.

“It hurts me that a player of that talent can’t get on the football pitch, it’s a crying shame," Keown told talkSPORT.

“For me, he doesn’t go down as a legend, because he doesn’t match the energy and determination of legends that I’ve seen at that football club. If he had [Kieran] Tierney’s determination, coupled with that ability, he might’ve gone down as the best player ever to play for Arsenal.

“He’s become calculated in the way that he’s undermining the club with tweets, and I think it’s now time to go. He wasn’t giving everything for the shirt; I accused him of crocodile tears, it felt like something was very wrong. That was two-and-a-half years ago, and my opinion hasn’t changed."

Mikel Arteta has left the midfielder out of his Premier League and Europa League squads in 2020/21, though he wasn't exactly an ever-present before that.

“There was a session of illnesses, a mystery back injury, away games he wasn’t available," Keown added.

“Is there a problem with the player? Is he conning us? Eventually he’ll write a book and we’ll get to know the whole story.

“But if you’ve got that much talent and you’re not getting picked, you can’t be giving 100 per cent, and that was happening two-and-a-half years ago.

“He [agent Dr Erkut Sogut] accused me of jealousy and not being worthy; I think the 449 games for Arsenal qualify me, I’m not sure how many the agent has played. My eyes don’t lie. Statistics tell you an amazing story about Ozil, which I don’t think is convincing.”

News Now - Sport News