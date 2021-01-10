Lionel Messi was at the top of his game during Barcelona's win over Granada on Saturday.

For all the bumps along the road for Ronald Koeman's men this season, they're slowly starting to find their feet in La Liga again and Messi's upturn in form has played a massive role in that.

Well, actually, we use the word 'upturn' lightly because Messi's performances across the 2020/21 campaign have been far better than some of his critics would have you believe.

Messi takes centre stage

But there could be no denying the brilliance of the Barcelona captain as the Catalans thrust themselves back into the title race with a 4-0 win at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring with a fine left-footed finish on 12 minutes, but things quickly became the 'Messi Show' before half-time as the Ballon d'Or winner helped himself to a brace.

The glorious strike brought an end to what had been a lengthy drought by Messi's high standards, though that has a lot to do with opposing teams coming up with unique strategies to stop him.

Ray Hudson's legendary commentary

However, sometimes it's the brilliant moments you don't expect that are some of the greatest and that looked to be the case for legendary commentator Ray Hudson as they called the goal.

The retired English footballer is loved around the world for his unique brand of commentary, often coming up with one-liners that have fans both raising their eyebrows and creasing with laughter.

But it's his infatuation with Messi that has seen his extraordinary commentary attract millions of viewing with comparisons to Albert Einstein and Sir Isaac Newton flying through his microphone.

Crazy reaction to Messi goal

However, of all Hudson's amazing reactions to moments of Messi magic, we're not sure many come close to his screaming and shouting when the 33-year-old whipped home his free-kick at Grenada.

In fact, such was the level of Hudson's disbelief that one of the Twitter videos of his commentary remarked: "Lionel Messi's latest free kick goal just killed Ray Hudson."

Now, it's worth noting that Hudson wasn't actually wiped out by Messi's sheer talent, but you might not have known that from the extraordinary footage that you can check out down below:

Hudson and Messi's brilliance

To be fair, Ray, I count plenty of Messi moments that have made me want to react similarly, even if it sounds as though someone has broken into the commentary gantry and carried out a mugging.

Thankfully, though, we're pretty sure that Hudson was just so stunned that Messi found the net when Granada went as far as laying a player behind their wall to try and thwart the Barca star.

But if nothing else, let it serve as the umpteenth reminder that we need to enjoy Messi's genius while we still can because even the best of the best can't carry on playing forever.

