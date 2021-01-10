Manchester United are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after defeating Watford on Saturday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked a weakened side for his team's match against the Championship outfit.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire were all given a rest after a gruelling Christmas period.

But, despite not being full strength, United emerged 1-0 victors.

Scott McTominay broke the deadlock in the 5th minute and that proved to be the only goal of the game.

Among the players given a chance to shine on the evening was Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman has had a frustrating time since joining United for £40m last summer.

Many United fans have criticised the club's decision to not give him more minutes but they would have been pleased to see him finally starting from the outset.

And he put in a composed display, with his highlight coming just before half-time.

The Dutchman was involved in a brilliant passage of play with Juan Mata.

Van de Beek produced not one, but two flicks in the move.

His second, which set Mata through on goal, was absolutely sublime.

Unfortunately, Mata was unable to find the back of the net, thus denying Van de Beek what would have been a brilliant assist.

Watch the moment below:

And watch a slow-motion close up of his flick below:

That is sensational from Van de Beek. If only Mata would have put the finishing touch on what was a lovely passage of play.

The Dutchman has had a frustrating time in the past few months but he showed a glimpse of his quality against Watford.

Many Man United fans enjoyed his moment of magic and you can view some of the reaction below.

Van de Beek wasn't able to get on the scoresheet or provide an assist but his stats from the game were still impressive.

Per Statman Dave, he had a 95% pass accuracy, 89 total touches, won all three of his tackles, created two chances and won a foul.

While he didn't have his best game, he has at least proved to Solskjaer that he deserves to be given more playing time.

News Now - Sport News