It's now an incredible 22 years since Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his professional debut.

There are just a handful of players who boast the longevity of the Swedish extraordinaire as he continues into his fourth decade at the highest level.

That's largely due to the AC Milan striker's incredible fitness - though that's been sorely lacking this season.

After scoring twice against Napoli in November, the 39-year-old injured his hamstring before suffering a further setback in training.

True to form though, Ibrahimovic returned ahead of schedule and was named in a 24-man squad to face Torino on Saturday, along with Hakan Calhanoglu, who was also not expected to return yet.

Not only does Zlatan remain a goalscoring phenomenon, he is still a physical specimen. It's not the first time he has defied medical logical, of course.

At Manchester United, after tearing his knee ligament in a fall against Anderlecht in 2016, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine suggested conducting research on his body.

In the meantime, the Rossoneri managed just fine while he was on the bench for the weekend's Serie A game, racing into a two-goal lead thanks to Rafael Leão and a penalty from Franck Kessié.

Ibrahimovic's warm-up

Ibrahimovic eventually replaced Leão with five minutes to go, but not before he'd been spotted conducting a rather bizarre warm-up on the sidelines.

What is going on here?!

Milan saw the game out but they'll be hoping Ibrahimovic is able to start sooner rather than later.

Before his injury, he had already scored 10 league goals and registered an assist in only seven league appearances. Just another reminder the man will be 40 years old later this year.

