Arsenal laboured despite eventually beating Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup third round.

The tie didn't really get going until right at the very end, when Bernd Leno made a fine save from Andy Carroll.

Within moments, Emile Smith Rowe was sent off for an innocuous challenge, only for Chris Kavanagh to overturn the decision after consulting his VAR monitor.

Smith Rowe then went from zero to hero by opening the scoring in extra time with a deft finish into the bottom left-hand corner.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had looked lacking in confidence in the first half, then put the game beyond doubt by getting on the end of Kieran Tierney's cross.

Newcastle sat deep and will bear a lot of responsibility for a turgid affair at the Emirates Stadium.

It might have been different, however, if Gabriel Martinelli had been able to start as planned.

The Brazilian was set to form part of an attacking three but managed to injure himself in the warm-up, turning his ankle after falling awkwardly.

The physios attended to him before he headed down the tunnel, to be replaced by Reiss Nelson in the starting XI.

It was another devastating setback for the young forward, who spent so much of 2020 in the treatment room. Mikel Arteta's early diagnosis was alarming.

“I don’t know but it’s not looking good. I was gutted because I saw the boy in tears just before the game," Arteta told talkSPORT.

“It’s an injury that he did himself, nothing special but he was in a lot of pain so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Martinelli was indeed seen in tears and his reaction was incredibly difficult to watch.

He has previously spoken to the Daily Mail about his injury nightmare, admitting it "broke" him.

Arsenal fans were particularly gutted on his behalf because he looks like such a promising talent. With 10 goals in his 30 appearances so far for the first team, Martinelli looks the real deal and Arteta will have been looking forward to giving him another opportunity to shine against the Magpies.

Let's hope the injury wasn't as serious as it looked.

