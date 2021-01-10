Scott McTominay will remember January 9, 2021 for the rest of his life.

The Scottish midfielder has been at Manchester United for 19 years having joined at the age of 5.

On Saturday evening he was given the honour of captaining his side for the first time.

And he produced a captain's performance at Old Trafford.

McTominay scored the only goal of the game in the 5th minute.

Alex Telles swung in a corner and the 24-year-old rose highest to head home and give his side the victory.

You can watch the goal below:

It would have been a proud day for McTominay and he spoke from the heart in a brilliant interview after the game.

“For me, when the manager told me [that I would be captain] it was a surreal moment, obviously being at this club since I was, what? I'd just turned five years old – [so] basically 18 years, 19 years [being] associated with the football club. So for me that’s a huge honour.

“I absolutely love this football club and it’s been my life for almost my whole life. So yeah, it’s a real honour.”

McTominay, valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, paid tribute to Solskjaer for furthering his career.

“The manager’s been nothing but amazing for me since he’s come to the club and I have a lot to thank him for, but the best way of thanking him is putting in performances on the pitch for this club and doing your best that you possibly can do," he added.

“For just as long as I’ve got the manager’s trust I’m happy doing my job every single day in training and matches as well.”

And McTominay let out a wry smile when he noted that he should be scoring more headers because of his size.

“We work a lot on set-pieces, both for and against, so to see one of them go in – it’s something we’ve worked on.

“We’ve got a lot of different variations, [and] obviously I need to start scoring more headers – I’m six foot 3.”

What a refreshing interview. It's great to see a player with so much passion get the chance to captain his boyhood club.

Maybe, just maybe, Saturday evening was the first of many times he gets to lead out Man United.

