In 2020, WWE called up a number of big NXT stars to their main roster.

The likes of Bianca Belair, Keith Lee and Riddle all made their debuts on SmackDown and RAW and have gone on to find success very quickly.

All three showcased their skills at Survivor Series last November and 'Limitless' even went on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on RAW.

The future then, is certainly bright.

In fact, if one top star has his way, Vince McMahon will be making more calls to NXT very soon.

Daniel Bryan, who has arguably been WWE's most popular wrestler of the last decade, has been pushing for more developmental starts to be called up to the SmackDown roster.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, in his growing role with the creative team, DB has been pushing for WWE to 'freshen up' the Blue Brand.

At this moment, it's not clear exactly who 'The Beard' has been asking to see on SmackDown, but there's plenty of NXT talent worthy of a call-up.

Coincidently, it was revealed earlier this week that Damian Priest was in-line to debut on last week's SmackDown, but those plans were scrapped late in the day.

He would have made a shock appearance in the main event of the show, coming out as Kevin Owens' 'best friend' and tagging with him against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

However, KO pointed out the fact that having Priest as his 'best friend' would make no sense as they have nothing in common and Reigns agreed.

Given both men were unhappy with the plan, it was nixed. You can read the full report on that HERE.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020 Royal Rumble? Roman Reigns Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins Kevin Owens

It's unclear if Priest's main roster WWE debut has been scrapped entirely or if he'll still be called up soon. If Bryan gets his way, we'll probably be seeing the NXT star soon.

News Now - Sport News