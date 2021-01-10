Nearly 25 years after he retired as a professional, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has shown that has plenty of his trademark speed left in the locker.

The 64-year-old posted a video on Instagram of himself working the body belt whilst training with social media star Blake Gray - and the former five-weight world champion looked mightily impressive.

Leonard last fought back in 1997, when he lost to Hector Camacho via a fifth-round stoppage. However, despite that long lay-off, Leonard gave 20-year-old Gray a stiff workout.

Gray - who himself has 5.4 million followers on Instagram - could be seen wincing as the 1976 Olympic gold medallist pummelled away at his midsection relentlessly.

"Blake Gray, are you ready to be my next opponent? But no pads next time!" Leonard asked in the caption that accompanied the footage.

An icon of the sport, Leonard is best remembered for his classic bouts with the likes of Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns in the 1980s.

Since hanging up his gloves, Leonard has worked extensively as a boxing pundit, appearing for both HBO and - more recently - DAZN.

Leonard was even ringside as Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Junior returned to the ring last year for their exhibition contest in Los Angeles.

In an era where a number of boxing superstars from the past have talked about getting involved in similar bouts, Leonard has certainly shown himself to be in fantastic physical shape.

Having ended a three-year retirement back in 1987 to take out his fierce rival Hagler, Leonard certainly knows what it takes to make a successful comeback - and he seemingly has a familiar foe waiting if he were to decide to compete again.

Leonard fought Hearns twice as a professional, winning the first before the pair battled to a draw in their second meeting.

"I’m ready to be your next opponent. Just call me I’m waiting by the phone… anxiously," said the now 62-year-old Hearns jokingly in the comments section of Leonard's post

"Tommy I beat you first and you beat me in the rematch so what are you suggesting?" Leonard asked, reminding his former foe of the outcome of their prior duels.

"Third time is the charm," replied Hearns to end the exchange.

We almost certainly will not see a trilogy fight happen, but given the modern boxing landscape, almost anything seems possible.

News Now - Sport News