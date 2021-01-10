On this day in 2006, Patrice Evra joined Manchester United in a £5.5 million from Monaco.

The Frenchman would become a fan-favourite during his nine-season spell at the club.

He made 379 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

And undoubtedly his best goal came against Bayern Munich in 2014.

After drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford, Man United went into their Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich needing a win.

And, after a goalless first-half, Evra set United on their way with one of the best goals in Champions League history.

Antonio Valencia raced down the right hand side and he swung a cross into the box.

The ball evaded everyone and it fell to Evra, who unleashed one of the most unstoppable efforts you will ever see.

His shot crashed into the net off the underside of the bar.

What a finish. It really was an extraordinary goal.

The goal was so special that even Neuer 'celebrated'.

Neuer's dive was in vain as he got absolutely nowhere near the ball.

But, as Man United's players raced over to Evra to celebrate with him, it looked as if Neuer was joining them.

The German stopper immediately got off the ground and ran in the direction of United's players.

Of course, he was just going to retrieve the ball, but that hasn't stopped football fans making the joke that he was running to celebrate with Evra.

In fact, even Evra joked about Neuer's actions after his goal.

In 2018, he wrote on Twitter: "Even Neuer wanted to celebrate with us look at the way he is running with us."

Unfortunately, Evra's goal was as good as it got for United on the night.

They conceded just two minutes later as Bayern levelled up the tie through Mario Mandzukic.

And further goals from Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben meant United crashed out of the competition.

Still, Evra's goal - and Neuer's reaction - will be a moment remembered for many, many years to come.

