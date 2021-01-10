WrestleMania season is the most exciting time of the year for WWE fans.

From now until March 28, expect plenty of twists and turns on the road to the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

While the Royal Rumble is traditionally seen as the event that kicks off WrestleMania season, WWE will already be making plans well beyond it.

Roman Reigns will no doubt be involved in the main event this year, given he's the hottest character in the company right now.

But Drew McIntyre will also need a worthy opponent for 'Mania, as he looks to defend his WWE Championship on the card.

Given that both of these men have rather strange matches at the Royal Rumble - Reigns will face Adam Pearce while McIntyre battles Goldberg - some fans are worried about what's to come.

With WWE turning to a Hall of Famer and a backstage producer who hasn't wrestled for over six years, it suggests there's not any full-time talent they want to push as main-event Superstars.

But that could all change soon. According to the latest reports, Vince McMahon is set to call up two big names from NXT to be part of WrestleMania season.

PWInsider claim that Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest are main roster bound.

In fact, both stars suffered defeats on NXT's New Year’s Evil show this week and that is often a signal for moving on - much like a retiring legend going out on their back in their final match.

To add further fuel to the fire, reports last week claimed that Priest was indeed set to debut in the main event on SmackDown's New Year's Day episode.

However, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens forced WWE to scrap those plans as they didn't make sense.

Thankfully, it seems the plan remains for Priest to be called up and it sounds like he'll be joined by Ripley.

What are you waiting for Vince?

