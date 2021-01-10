The retired UFC world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was captured having a FaceTime call with Portuguese star and five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The video call was recorded by Khabib’s friend and lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, who jokingly said afterwards:

“Khabib is putting together a serious team.”

Indeed, it was revealed before Khabib’s last UFC fight against Justin Gaethje that Nurmagomedov has a close friendship with Juventus forward and Ronaldo even went as far as posting his prediction on the fight via Instagram saying:

“Of course Khabib is going to win.”

‘The Eagle’ subsequently went on to win the fight against Gaethje via second round submission, but when asked if he had seen Ronaldo’s video post pre-fight, the 29-0 fighter said:

“Yes I saw the video I always talk with him.

“He always gives me advice. I also speak to Karim Benezma and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I love football and have done so from a very young age and for me, they give me great energy.”

Khabib was also recently pictured with former AC Milan and Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf and ‘The Eagle’ subsequently uploaded a picture of the two of them on Instagram with a caption saying:

“This guy was my Father’s favourite football player. Nice to meet you my friend.”

Khabib’s father and trainer Abdulmanap sadly passed away aged 57 due to complications with COVID in July of last year.

The Russian is currently based in Dubai ahead of the UFC 257 event as he is planning on being in his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov’s corner.

The 24-year-old is due to face Sergey Morozov on the undercard of the Conor McGregor versus Dustin Poirier bill. In addition, it will be the first time that McGregor and a member of the Nurmagomedov will be in the same space since that fatal post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

