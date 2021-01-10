Mesut Ozil's time at Arsenal looks like it will be coming to an end.

The German midfielder has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta at the club.

He has not featured since Arsenal since March 7, in a 1-0 win over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

And Arteta conceded earlier this week that he can negotiate freely with interested parties.

“I will decide what is happening in the next few days,” Arteta said, per football365.

“I don’t know what will happen, now he is free to negotiate with other clubs. We will discuss internally what is the best situation for him for the near future.

“And obviously with the player and the agent and try to find the best solution for everybody.”

There has been a lot of speculation in the past few weeks where he will end up.

D.C. United and Fenerbahce are two teams that the 32-year-old has been linked with.

And the Instagram activity of his brother, Mutlu, hints where his future lies.

On Saturday night, Mutlu posted an image of the Fenerbahce badge alongside a winking emoji.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

To anyone that still had hopes that he will stay at Arsenal, it looks like you will be disappointed.

It's fair to say that, barring any late developments, he will be packing his bags and joining the Tukish giants.

Ozil's time at Arsenal is ending on a sour note.

But let's not forget about how good he was for the majority of his time at Arsenal.

I wouldn't be surprised at all if he left for Fenerbahce and showed his quality straight away.

