Eden Hazard's Real Madrid move has unfurled into a nightmare over the last one and a half seasons.

When the Belgian waved goodbye to Chelsea after more than 350 appearances in England, he did so with the blessing of the Stamford Bridge faithful for his glittering services to the club.

However, you have to wonder whether Hazard would have been better off staying in west London after his dream move has been blighted with a series of injuries and tough performances.

Hazard's struggles in Spain

Hazard has been limited to merely 31 outings for Los Blancos, finding the net just three times and twice from open play, spending nine separate stints on the treatment table in Spain.

But even when Hazard has been able to put a run of games together in La Liga, we've never really witnessed the sort of form that saw him lauded as one of the Premier League's best players.

And that was sadly apparent during Hazard's latest return to action on Saturday night as Zinedine Zidane gifted the winger his first start since a muscular problem ruled him out for 30 days.

Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid

Sadly, though, Hazard didn't exactly hit the ground running as Real came unstuck in the snow with a 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

There were a few flashes of brilliance from 30-year-old, most notably a fantastic back-heel flick, but Hazard's performance ultimately proved to be as frustrating as that of Zidane's side more broadly.

And the former Chelsea star should probably avoid the reviews in Spanish newspaper Marca this weekend as they bemoaned his continued struggles at the El Sadar Stadium.

Spanish press slam Hazard

With the no-punches-pulled headline of 'Eden Hazard left looking cold', Marca penned in their match review: "The Belgian was cold and anonymous.

"He hasn't started life at Real Madrid yet, but we're now in the middle of his second season at the club. Zidane's plan is to give him the minutes he needs to get back to his best form, but it's hard to know if and when that will come."

However, they weren't alone in driving the knife in Hazard because it seems as though Madistras weren't best pleased with the forward's performance judging by Marca's player rating system.

Hazard ranked among Real players

The publication's readers can rank players based on how they performed in certain games by up-voting and down-voting them accordingly and the best Hazard could manage was 12th place.

In other words, only two Real players were voted below Hazard on the night and you can check out how the rankings stand at the time of writing with the brutal list down below:

14. Karim Benzema

13. Ferland Mendy

12. Eden Hazard

11. Isco

10. Lucas Vazquez

9. Mariano Diaz

8. Toni Kroos

7. Federico Valverde

6. Casemiro

5. Marco Asensio

4. Sergio Ramos

3. Raphael Varane

2. Thibaut Courtois

1. Luka Modric

Time running out for Hazard

It's another nail in the coffin for what has been a disastrous spell in Spain for one of the world's most talented footballers.

For the time being, it makes sense to remain glass-half-full when Hazard is only just recovering from his latest injury, but you have to wonder whether the Belgian will ever get any momentum going.

Besides, you're only afforded so much time amongst the chopping and changing of football, so hopefully we can see Hazard's Chelsea best in a Real Madrid jersey before it's too late.

