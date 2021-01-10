Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a national hero in Egypt.

The 28-year-old attacker is one of the best, if not the best, footballers in the country's history.

He is the third highest Egyptian goal scorer of all-time, trailing record-holder Hossam Hassan (69) by 28 having netted 41 in his international career thus far.

Salah's form for his country combined with his starring role in Liverpool's success in recent years will immortalise him in the hearts and the minds of Egyptian football fans, but it's not only his performances on the field that make him such a legendary figure in his home country.

Indeed, Salah is also renowned for his charitable work in his hometown of Nagrig, which is located in North West Egypt.

The former Chelsea and Roma player has previously financed an ambulance station, a school for girls, sports facilities and a sewage treatment planet.

And now he's made a significant donation in the town's battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Salah has provided a hospital in Nagrig with oxygen tanks through the Nagrig Charity Association (NCA), which he set up himself back in 2017.

The director of the NCA, Hassan Bakr, had this to say about the Liverpool star's latest act of generosity while speaking to Cairo Talk radio.

"Salah and his family have donated oxygen cylinders to the Basyoun Central Hospital to help coronavirus patients in Nagrig."

"He often intervenes in problems back in Egypt by donating."

The same report claims that Salah has donated well over £400,000 to invest in his hometown.

This is brilliant to see.

One would expect to see the Egyptian using his salary to help those in need during this troubling time for humanity, but even still there is still no obligation for him to part with such considerable sums of money.

He's using his platform and fortunate financial situation to help the community where he grew up, and for that he should be applauded.

On the pitch, meanwhile, Salah will be hoping to rediscover his goal scoring touch against Manchester United next weekend having gone three Premier League games without finding the net.

News Now - Sport News