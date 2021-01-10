Crawley Town pulled off the FA Cup upset of the weekend in style against Leeds United.

The League Two side looked to have an uphill struggle on their hands facing one of the Premier League's most exciting clubs this season, complete with a FIFA-nominated manager in the dugout.

However, for all the thrills and spills of Marcelo Bielsa's characteristic brand of football, it was the top-flight side that came unstuck during a classic cup encounter at Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town vs Leeds United

Crawley held their own through the first-half, making their way into the break at 0-0 despite Helder Costa, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and Kalvin Phillips all lining up for the Whites.

But Crawley hadn't turned up to world football's oldest club competition to crawl their way to a goalless draw as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' was on full display in the second 45 minutes.

That's because Crawley took the lead under extraordinary circumstances when left-back Nick Tsaroulla, a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, scored a stunning solo goal.

Crawley race into 3-0 lead

Tsaroulla applied a touch of class moments after head-tennis in midfield with a fine turn, burst of energy and fizzing strike that bobbled its way into the far bottom corner.

And merely two minutes later, Kiko Casilla was left with egg on his face as Ashley Nadesan doubled the minnows' lead with a strike that should never have beaten the ex-Real Madrid shot-stopper.

Then, astonishingly, Jordan Tunnicliffe tucked home a third for the League Two side with a predatory finish from Casilla's initial save, finding the roof of the net to send Crawley into dreamland.

Incredible FA Cup

From that point onwards, Leeds were doomed to defeat with heads going down and the physical demands of the Bielsa regime owing to some fatigued figures in the closing moments.

As a result, Crawley cruised their way to a fantastic 'Cupset' that will rank alongside Chorley's win over Derby County as arguably the most impressive of third-round weekend.

And there was even a historic moment for former reality TV star Mark Wright in the closing minutes as he came on for his Crawley debut, completing his triumphant comeback in the pro game.

