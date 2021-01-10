As rumours continue to circulate the internet over a matchup between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, both fighters have already commenced early preparations.

Contracts have yet to be signed, but AJ and Fury are supposedly close to agreeing two mega fights this year.

AJ, the current WBA, IBF and WBO king, called out Fury after his dramatic knockout victory against Kubrat Pulev just under a month ago.

Joshua is missing just one belt from his collection, the coveted WBC belt, which is currently in Fury’s possession.

The British-Nigerian boxer is at the top of his game and has already been looking ahead to the potential super-match against his compatriot.

He posted a story on Snapchat of him watching footage from Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder, with the caption, “Film Study”.

Despite the potential AJ-Fury matchup, Joshua is mandated by the WBO to fight Oleksandr Usyk next. Should he choose not to, he would have to forfeit his WBO belt to the Ukrainian.

Although Usyk said in December that he would step aside if that meant an undisputed title decider between AJ and Fury.

The Ukrainian told SunSport: “All four belts might end up in the same hands of one person.

"It might be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We should all talk and communicate for that to happen because it is a really big event.”

Another lingering issue is Wilder attempting to force a third matchup against Fury. The American has launched a legal case in order to complete the trilogy.

Regardless of the WBO and Wilder formality issues, the two British superstars are firmly locked in on finalizing their matchup, which will undoubtedly be one for the ages.

News Now - Sport News