Crawley Town pulled off a stunning FA Cup upset against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The League Two outfit, 62 places behind Leeds in the English football pyramid, sealed a hugely-impressive 3-0 victory against their Premier League opponents.

Nicholas Tsaroulla broke the deadlock for the home side at The People’s Pension Stadium early in the second half before Ashley Nadesan made it 2-0 minutes later.

Jordan Tunnicliffe then made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left on the clock.

To further rub salt into Leeds’ wounds, Crawley boss John Yems sent on former reality TV star Mark Wright for his professional debut in stoppage time.

The 33-year-old, star of The Only Way is Essex, entered the fray in place of Tom Dallison and helped his side end the match with their clean sheet intact.

That this result came against a team managed by the revered Marcelo Bielsa must have made it all the sweeter for Yems, the 61-year-old who became Crawley’s manager in 2019.

The Londoner, who’d spent time working as a scout for several clubs prior to landing the Crawley job, pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup upsets in recent years.

But while he’s clearly an excellent coach, Yems appears to have absolutely no time for post-match interviews - or at least, questions from interviewers that he perceives to be daft.

A couple of hilarious interviews from previous games have emerged on social media this afternoon.

Here’s the first one…

Superb.

This one is a classic, too...

What a man.

Who needs to be good at post-match interviews anyway when you can outwit one of the most respected coaches on the planet?

