Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino wasted his chance to shine against Aston Villa on Friday night, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

Peace is a well-established journalist amongst Reds supporters and headed up The Athletic's discussion thread for their FA Cup clash with a seriously weakened Villa side.

Having gone into half-time drawing 1-1 despite Villa being forced to play what was essentially their youth team, Liverpool surprisingly struggled to live up to expectations in the opening 45 minutes.

And it seems Minamino has emerged as one of the biggest culprits behind Liverpool's failure to put the game out of sight early on.

After one Liverpool fan described the 26-cap Japan international's performance as "poor", Pearce replied: "Yeah I thought Minamino wasted his chance to shine."

That wasn't all he had to say about Minamino, either. Earlier in the discussion thread, when asked about why the former RB Salzburg star hasn't started more for Liverpool, Pearce responded...

"He doesn't play more often because he's inferior to Mane/Salah/Firmino. No disgrace in that. He was bought as a squad player and that's what he is. His work off the ball needs to be better at times. Still gets out-muscled at times too easily.

"In saying that, I do think he should have featured off the bench in recent games when LFC have been chasing a goal. Feels like LFC haven't really cashed in on the boost of him scoring that first PL goal v Palace."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

When Liverpool first landed Minamino, he looked like yet another transfer masterstroke from the Anfield club. Despite being signed for just £7.25m, he'd scored two goals and made three assists in last season's Champions League group stages.

But that busy and positionally nomadic forward who scurried around Erling Haaland in attack doesn't look quite so energetic playing in the Premier League for a side that nearly always dominates possession against deep-sitting defences.

That may well be the crux of the issue - the fact Liverpool very rarely come against teams who play with open defences allowing them to counter-attack - but by the same token, there's no getting away from the fact Pearce is right about wasted opportunities.

If the 25-year-old is ever going to compete with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino for a starting berth - or for that matter, even rival Diogo Jota as a viable alternative - he needs to show what he can do when gifted the chance to do so.

Playing a bunch of teenagers certainly falls into that category and while it would be a little unfair to single out Minamino's performance when so many Liverpool players underwhelmed in the first half at Villa Park, it was a disappointing display considering he has a greater need to impress than most of the players in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Nonetheless, Minamino took just one shot at goal, which was off-target, made only two key passes - albeit one being the assist for Gini Wijnaldum's strike - and had a mere 38 touches of the ball. That was the fewest of any outfield starter for Liverpool on the night.

