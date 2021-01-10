West Brom: Steve Madeley's player ratings for FA Cup defeat to Blackpool

West Brom's run of horror results went from bad to worse on Saturday as they crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Blackpool.

It was the League One side who opened the scoring in the third round tie through Jerry Yates and after that the Baggies were always playing catch-up, with a Matheus Pereira penalty required to level the scores after Gary Madine and Semi Ajayi had made it 2-1.

After extra time, the Bloomfield Road clash went to penalties and it was Blackpool who came out on top, eliminating the Premier League strugglers from the most prestigious domestic cup competition in the world.

It was another debasing result for the Baggies who have thus far avoided defeat just once in Sam Alladyce's five games in charge - especially as the Hawthorns gaffer fielded a relatively strong line-up.

Journalist Steve Madeley hosted The Athletic's discussion thread on Saturday and it's safe to say he wasn't particularly impressed with what he saw from West Brom.

In his player ratings, no West Brom star received a rating higher than six (Conor Gallagher and Kamil Grosicki), while Branislav Ivanovic was rated at just three out of ten.

Here's his ratings in full...

Button 4, Peltier 4, Bartley 4, Ivanovic 3, Gibbs 4, Ajayi 5, Krovinovic 4, Gallagher 6, Livermore 4, Grosicki 6, Pereira 5. SUBS: Furlong 5, Sawyers 4, Kipre 5, Edwards 5, O'Shea 5

The Baggies signed the 105-cap Serbian international back in September while Slaven Bilic was still in the dugout, but he's struggled to make a positive impact at the Hawthorns.

In his 12 Premier League outings so far for the Baggies - albeit three of those being as a substitute - they've conceded 24 goals and kept only two clean sheets.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's hard to disagree with Madeley here. Ivanovic clearly isn't the same player who won three Premier League titles with Chelsea and nor should he be expected to be at the age of 36.

Nonetheless, the performance against Blackpool was particularly disappointing. He was tellingly subbed off as West Brom chased the game and in his 71 minutes on the pitch recorded just one successful aerial duel, one tackle and two clearances, while being dispossessed once and completing only 67% of his passes.

Nonetheless, focusing on just one individual here would clearly be foolish. West Brom played something close to their strongest line-up and yet still couldn't handle a League One side who ended the match with more attempts at goal than them.

West Brom have looked unconvincing and short of confidence ever since Allardyce took over and the unavoidable truth at this point is that they appeared more likely to stay up when Bilic was in charge.

Although he wasn't getting enough points on the board, West Brom lost just one of his final nine Premier League games by more than a single goal. A few January additions could've made all the difference in the second half of the season, with some of those defeats turning into draws and wins.

Instead, the club went with Allardyce but it's already looking like a needless roll of the dice. A 36-year-old has-been playing poorly in the FA Cup is the least of the new West Brom gaffer's problems right now.

