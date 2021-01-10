Tottenham showed no mercy to non-league Marine in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side, who sit 161 places above their eighth-tier opponents, recorded a convincing 5-0 victory at The Marine Travel Arena in Crosby.

Carlos Vinicius helped himself to a first-half hat-trick, while Lucas Moura scored a superb free-kick as Spurs went into half-time 4-0 up.

Tottenham scored a fifth through 16-year-old substitute Alfie Devine in the second half to complete the rout.

Despite the result, Marine will still consider themselves to be the big winners of this season’s FA Cup. As well as raising some much-needed money, the Merseyside club have also captured the hearts of football fans all over the country.

The Northern Premier League Division One North West outfit were not expected to trouble their Premier League counterparts but almost took a shock lead in the 18th minute through Neil Kengni.

The trainee plumber came close to embarrassing Joe Hart with a 35-yard strike which crashed off the crossbar…

Minutes later, Vinicius scored his first goal of the evening, smashing home Dele Alli’s pass from less than one yard out.

The Brazilian then raised eyebrows by bringing out the Kylian Mbappe celebration…

Vinicius then doubled his, and Tottenham’s, tally in the 30th minute. Again, the 25-year-old hammered the ball into the net from close-range after Matt Doherty’s strike was parried into his path.

It was game over two minutes later when Lucas slammed in an excellent free-kick…

And Vinicius completed his hat-trick before the break with a classy finish…

Other things spotted during the first half included a bloke watching the action from a tree…

These fans enjoying the action from a back garden with a glass of Prosecco…

And a cardboard Jurgen Klopp appearing out of nowhere…

The magic of the FA Cup right there, ladies and gentlemen.

Dele falling over, much to the amusement of the Spurs bench, was also a highlight from the opening 45 minutes…

Jose Mourinho handed a debut to Devine in the second half and the youngster responded by scoring his first professional goal on the hour-mark.

At 16 years and 163 days, the teenager broke a club record by becoming Spurs' youngest ever goalscorer in the process.

Marine's players then had to contend with four-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale entering the fray with 25 minutes remaining.

The Welshman, however, was unable to get himself on the scoresheet as Marine made it to full-time with just the five goals conceded.

This will be an FA Cup tie which, for various reasons, will live long in the memory.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News