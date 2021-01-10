Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 years old in less than one month.

But despite his advancing years, the Portuguese icon remains one of the fittest footballers in the game.

Ronaldo has looked after his body remarkably well throughout his illustrious career, and his extraordinary professionalism on and off the pitch had allowed him to scale such lofty heights over the past 20 years.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to continue playing until 41 at the earliest.

And at this moment in time, there appears to be absolutely no reason why that won’t happen.

Ronaldo was in action again on Sunday evening as Juventus hosted Sassuolo in Serie A.

And the legendary forward, who some regard as the greatest footballer of all time, showed that his jumping ability remains unrivalled.

As Paulo Dybala smashed a cross into the box from the left-wing, Ronaldo managed to out-jump opposition goalkeeper Andrea Consigli, despite only having the shortest run-up.

Consigli leapt and had his arms outstretched but was still beaten to the ball by Ronaldo, who somehow managed to rise above the ‘keeper while hanging in the air.

Unbelievable. The man is an absolute animal.

Even other players on the pitch looked on open-mouthed...

Ronaldo deserves huge praise for having the athletic ability, plus the determination and bravery, to pull off such an impressive leap in a competitive match.

He might be approaching his 36th birthday but he’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

