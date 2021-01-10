Cristiano Ronaldo became the joint highest goalscorer in football history on Sunday evening.

The Portuguese superstar, who celebrates his 36th birthday next month, scored Juventus’s third and final goal in a 3-1 win over Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

Danilo broke the deadlock with a fine strike early in the second half before Gregoire Defrel equalised for the visitors shortly afterwards.

Aaron Ramsey restored Juve’s one-goal advantage with less than 10 minutes left on the clock and it looked like we’d need to wait a little longer to see Ronaldo equal Josef Bican’s long-standing record for most official goals scored for club and country.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner now sits alongside Bican at the top of the all-time charts thanks to a fine goal in stoppage time.

Watch Ronaldo’s record-equalling goal here…

Brilliant. He never, ever gives up.

It hadn’t been his night up until that point, but he still made sure that he stole the headlines with a late moment of quality.

Per various sources - including beIN Sports, Squawka, Goal and statistician MisterChip - Ronaldo has now scored 759 official career goals.

He reached this tally in 1037 matches. Bican, by comparison, scored 759 official goals in a mind-blowing 495 games.

Brazilian legend Pele sits third on the all-time list with 757 goals to his name.

The top 10 is as follows:

10. Arthur Friedenreich - 554 goals

9. Ferenc Deak - 558 goals

8. Eusebio - 615 goals

7. Ferenc Puskas - 706 goals

6. Gerd Muller - 720 goals

5. Romario - 734 goals

4. Lionel Messi - 746 goals

3. Pele - 757 goals

1= Cristiano Ronaldo - 759 goals

1= Josef Bican - 759 goals.

Congratulations, Cristiano! That’s an extraordinary achievement.

Now one goal away from becoming football’s outright highest ever goalscorer, Ronaldo will be determined to break Bican’s record when Juve play against Genoa in the Coppa Italia later this week.

If he’s rested for that one, then he could break the record against Inter Milan on January 17.

News Now - Sport News