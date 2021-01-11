West Ham have been offered the chance to sign RB Salzburg forward Patson Daka, according to Mirror Football.

Having sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month, the Irons are short of options up front with Michail Antonio the only out-and-out striker still at David Moyes' disposal - and applying that term to even the former Forest man is somewhat debateable.

It appears the Irons could now have a solution, however, in the form of the 22-year-old Zambia international.

Not much detail is given on quite how his services have been offered to the east Londoners, or who by. But it has been revealed that he's rated at around £25m, he wants to move to the Premier League and his agent is former Hammer Freddie Kanoute.

West Ham reportedly sold Haller to Ajax for £20.25m, so one would assume they could put together the required funds to meet Daka's valuation.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Daka has already produced plenty to be encouraged by in his short career. In 100 games for Salzburg, he's racked up 49 goals and 20 assists - including 15 goals this season - and he even scored in the Champions League proper last term.

He's blessed with plenty of pace and power too, so physically speaking he might well have what it takes to make an impact in the Premier League.

The only problem is the quality of opposition he's used to facing. The Austrian top flight is a significant step down from the Premier League and while some former Salzburg players have thrived elsewhere - like Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland - others, such Takumi Minamino and Valentino Lazaro, haven't to the same degree.

Often it's taken a move to a more competitive European league to convince Premier League clubs to snap up Salzburg products and that may well be the case here with Daka.

Although if Mane and Keita's rises tell us anything, it's that West Ham may well miss the opportunity to sign a top talent if Daka quickly goes on to repeat his goalscoring feats at another club.

