Dominic Calvert-Lewin is thriving under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

The Englishman was given the chance to thrive playing in his natural striker position under Ancelotti and he has taken the opportunity with both hands.

This season, Calvert-Lewin has already scored 14 goals in all competitions.

He's just one goal shy from matching the tally he recorded last season.

At 23 years old, he is set to be Everton's main man for years to come.

However, aside from Calvert-Lewin, Everton's options up front are very limited.

Richarlison is capable of playing in the middle but his best position is on the left side.

Other than Richarlison, Everton's only real other option upfront is Cenk Tosun.

The Turk has struggled since joining the Toffees in 2017, having notched 11 goals in 57 games for the club.

So it's a position that Everton could strengthen in the January transfer window.

And, according to the Sun, Ancelotti and Everton plan to do just that.

They report that Everton are in talks with Bournemouth for the signing of Joshua King.

King, rated at £9.9m by Transfermarkt, has just six months remaining on his current contract.

Bournemouth want to sell him this month to prevent him from leaving for nothing later this year.

However, they are said to be 'pushing' for something in return from Everton.

The report goes on to say that are keen on either Branthwaite or Jonjoe Kenny going in the opposite direction.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

King would be great backup for Everton. He has proven he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League in the past.

He won't cost too much too, which is a massive bonus.

I don't think Everton should be giving up Jarrad Branthwaite, though.

The Evertonian is extremely promising and, at 18, he could become a first-team player in the future.

If they have to include a player in the deal, Jonjoe Kenny would be a better play to ship off.

Kenny, now 23, is good a back-up but it's unlikely he will ever have the ability to become a regular.

