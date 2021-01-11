From the Bernabeu to The Marine Travel Arena in Crosby, it’s been a whirlwind few months for Tottenham’s Gareth Bale.

The Welsh forward, who is on loan to Spurs from Real Madrid, entered the fray against eighth-tier Marine in the second half of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie.

Tottenham were already 5-0 up at the time - thanks to a hat-trick from Carlos Vinicius, plus additional goals from Lucas Moura and 16-year-old Alfie Devine - when Jose Mourinho sent on Bale.

The 31-year-old, who became the world’s most expensive footballer when he joined Real Madrid in 2013, tested Marine goalkeeper Bailey Passant with a free-kick but was unable to get himself on the scoresheet.

Some of those who live next to Marine’s ground were able to watch Bale and co. in action from the comfort of their own homes.

Among them was Christopher (@Cmcm1991 on Twitter) who went viral for posting the following photo alongside the caption: “Watching Gareth Bale whilst leaning out my window. Unreal”.

That’s superb.

Christopher had the best seat in the house to watch Mourinho’s star-studded squad take on Marine.

The same bloke took responsibility after journalist Andy Mitten heard a local shout of “Come on Marine, these are s***e!”…

Christopher’s Bale tweet attracted so much attention that the man himself issued a response after the match.

The four-time Champions League winner replied with a waving emoji…

“Bit happy with this,” Christopher admitted in the replies.

And who wouldn’t be? It isn’t every day that a football superstar like Bale responds to one of your tweets.

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that Bale shared an on-pitch joke with Marine full-back James Joyce during the match.

"You know, I was happy to see Gareth Bale warm up. I had a couple of words with him when he first came on,” Joyce wrote in the Daily Mail, per The Mirror.

"He was blowing a little bit so I said, 'Are you a bit tired?' and he told me he had only started training yesterday.

"Then he said: 'I'm just starving, hungry!' I said: 'Don't worry, you have got a Tesco meal deal waiting for you off the club!'

"We had a little laugh over it. Just to be on the same pitch as him is something I will never forget."

