Roman Reigns is on the run of his life in WWE right now.

He returned at SummerSlam last August and brutalised 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman before aligning himself with Paul Heyman.

One week later, he beat both of those men in a triple threat match to capture the Universal Championship and has gone on to dominate on SmackDown.

There's no doubt that Reigns is WWE's top heel - and simply their top character - at the moment.

In fact, his 'special counsel' Heyman claims that what we're witnessing right now is a Hall of Fame run.

On Sunday night, one fan tweeted him with the message: "Put Paul Heyman in every Hall of Fame!! Paul is the G.O.A.T on the mic."

Naturally, Heyman took the time to reply, writing: "While I appreciate your kind (and very accurate) words, the Hall of Fame can wait.

"This tenure with Roman Reigns, all by itself, will be a Hall of Fame run, and we're just getting started."

Yep, it sounds like there's a lot more to come from 'The Tribal Chief' and his special counsel.

There won't be many fans debating Heyman's claim either. Since returning to WWE, Reigns has been on the run of his life.

He's been carrying SmackDown for months and is elevating everybody he's working with - especially Jey Uso and Kevin Owens.

There's so much potential to get even better too. It's long been rumoured that Reigns will eventually clash with The Rock at WrestleMania - possibly as soon as next year.

If that happens, it will undoubtedly be the biggest match of recent memory and would cement Roman as the top star of his generation.

And you heard it from Heyman himself first... watch this space, because right now, Reigns is on a Hall of Fame run and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

