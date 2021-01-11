Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is prepared for intense contract talks after news broke that Lewis Hamilton MBE has still not agreed a fresh contract two months ahead of the new F1 season.

After another incredible campaign, Hamilton finds himself with big decisions to make.

The F1 poster boy had another remarkable season, finishing in pole position 11 times as he continues to live up to his reputation as one of the greatest F1 drivers to ever compete.

Hamilton capped of another amazing season by earning a Knighthood, and now is deservedly recognised as one of the greatest to ever race in Formula One. This has made his stock higher than ever before and he now faces major decisions on where his future lies.

Some have spoken of potential retirement, due to Hamilton’s laid back attitude about his future when quizzed by the press. He has suggested it would be ‘tone deaf ‘ to discuss a multi-million pound deal while millions of people struggle worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these rumours doing the rounds, boss Wolff is calm about the situation and believes Hamilton will make the right decision, whether this is to stay with Mercedes or even pursue other openings outside of the sport.

Wolff is aware of Hamilton’s rise to stardom and is ready for any potential ‘curveballs’ which could sway his future away from racing.

"It doesn't worry me at all, because I will always respect Lewis's decisions," Wolff told Autosport.

"Whether this is staying with us for a long time, or whether that means leaving the sport and pursuing different interests.

"I think we need to be ready for all kinds of curveballs being thrown at us.

"But at the same time, we talk a lot, and we are very transparent with each other. I think there is more to achieve together."

It is very clear that Hamilton has some big decisions to make, and it will be interesting to see if he will return to Mercedes ahead of the upcoming season which begins in March.

