Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has beaten some of the Premier League's most illustrious names to the GIVEMESPORT Fans' Player of the Month award for December.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the England international faced Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes, who both notched up seven Premier League goal involvements apiece last month.

However, it was Pope's performances at the other end of the pitch that resonated more with the English top flight's audience, as a return of three clean sheets saw him narrowly pip Salah and Fernandes to first place.

In the first of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack’s digital and social networks, the 6 foot 3 shot-stopper won the award by just 1%, leaving Fernandes in second and Salah in third.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

- Nick Pope (Burnley) - 22%

- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 21%

- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 20%

- Tomáš Souček (West Ham United) – 18%

- James Justin (Leicester City) – 12%

- Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) – 7%

The Championship vote opens at 11am on Monday 11th January. To vote go to: https://www.footballfancast.com/fan-awards

