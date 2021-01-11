Evander Holyfield has remarkably warned Mike Tyson that he is “ready for him” amid talk of a ‘showdown trilogy’ with his former major rival.

The two first shared the ring back in 1996, where Holyfield upset the odds with an 11th-round TKO victory. Tyson had only lost one fight prior, and this result was a major shock for the boxing world.

Iron Mike had his mind set on revenge, and returned seven months later with a major point to prove.

After surviving an early Holyfield onslaught, Tyson appeared to become enraged and to the shock of the boxing world, appeared to bite a chunk out of his opponent's right ear. The fight was temporarily stopped and then resumed with Tyson being deducted two points.

This did not stop him, as he then appeared to bite Holyfield’s left ear when the fight resumed. This was soon noticed by officials and the fight was stopped, with Tyson rightfully being disqualified.

Fast forward 21 years and this famous feud between the two former world champions is a step closer to being resolved. After Tyson famously returned to the ring in November, sharing a majority draw with Roy Jones Jr., there has been many shouts for Holyfield as his next opponent.

This now seems a reality after Holyfield shared his thoughts, as per The Sun: "The thing is that if it’s meant to be it will happen, either way, it is what it is.

"What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management, so I’m waiting for a decision. They are communicating right now.

"The thing is I’m still training for this, I know it will be some day this deal will happen and I’m ready for him. I’m doing OK.

"It will be the biggest fight there is. That’s the honest truth. I think Mike has my message already. If he is going to do it he is, if not then he’s not.

"It’s a decision he has to make now and we both have to be in an agreement.

"I’m not going to tell anybody what I’m going to do – my strategy I’m planning on using against Mike – I don’t want anyone to know.

"I’m happy if Mike fights me."

There is no doubt that this is the box-office entertainment boxing fans are looking for, as Mike Tyson continues to defy all odds and show that age certainly is just a number when it comes to the fighting game.

News Now - Sport News